Data Chart: Nearly 25% of registered voters in Onondaga Co. have voted already

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 25% of people registered to vote in Onondaga County have already cast their ballot either in person or by mail.

Of the record-setting 308,296 people registered to vote in the 2020 election, the Onondaga County Board of Elections has received more than 40,000 completed absentee ballots of the nearly 68,000 sent out to approved applications.

31,000 people have taken advantage of early voting in Onondaga County, and its six voting locations open until Sunday, Nov. 1.

That leaves around 237,000 people still eligible to vote by either dropping off their absentee ballot, voting in person the last four days of early voting or voting at their traditional polling site on Election Day.

New York State law allows people who’ve sent in an absentee ballot to still show up in person. The in-person vote supersedes the mailed-in ballot, which is removed from the mix by the Board of Elections after Election Day and not counted twice.