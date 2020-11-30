Deadline for motions in 22nd Congressional district race is Monday at 5 p.m.

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional district, a deadline is approaching Monday. Both Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney have until 5 p.m. to issue legal motions. 

This is part of the special hearing at the Oswego County Supreme Court to determine who won the race this November. 

Right now, NewsChannel 9’s count has Brindisi narrowly leading in the race for a second term.

