(WSYR-TV) — According to the County of Onondaga, the Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 6-9 p.m.

Applications for voter registration must be postmarked by Friday, July 29 to be able to vote on Tuesday, August 23 in the Primary Election.

People are able to vote for the offices below if they are registered for the following parties and jurisdictions:

Democratic Party Onondaga Countywide – Representative in Congress-22nd District (Vote for 1)

Chol Majok

Sam Roberts

Sarah Klee Hood

Francis

Republican Party Onondaga Countywide – Representative in Congress-22nd District (Vote for 1)

Brandon M. Williams

Steve Wells

Conservative Party – 48 State Senate District (Vote for 1)

Julie Abbott

Justine M. Coretti

For more information, visit the Board of Elections website here.