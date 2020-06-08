Deadline for returning absentee ballots extended

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New legislation has been passed that extends the deadline to submit absentee ballots until the day of the election.

The state presidential primary and several other elections in the state are scheduled to take place on June 23, and now voters can send in their absentee ballot right on Election Day.

Earlier this year, the governor signed an executive order that sent absentee ballots to all registered voters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to be counted, primary ballots must be postmarked by June 23. Voters can still vote in-person, but the absentee option is open to anyone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Cuomo also extended the deadline for school budget ballots. In order for those be counted, school budget ballots can be accepted by hand delivery through 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, and received by mail through June 16 by the school district.