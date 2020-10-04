Deadline to register to vote is this Friday

(WSYR-TV) — America is in the heat of election season, but are you registered to vote?
The deadline to register is Friday, October 9.
If you previously registered to vote in a past election, you do not need to register again. However, if you moved since the last time you voted, you may need to update your address.
You can register to vote in person at your local board of elections or at a DMV. You can also register to vote by mail or online.
If you live in Onondaga County, you can check your registration status or register to vote by clicking here.
Election day is set for Tuesday, November 3.
