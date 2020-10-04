Deadline to register to vote is this Friday

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — America is in the heat of election season, but are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register is Friday, October 9. 

If you previously registered to vote in a past election, you do not need to register again. However, if you moved since the last time you voted, you may need to update your address.

You can register to vote in person at your local board of elections or at a DMV. You can also register to vote by mail or online. 

If you live in Onondaga County, you can check your registration status or register to vote by clicking here. 

Election day is set for Tuesday, November 3.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected