SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The candidates for Onondaga County Executive debated each other Tuesday night on NewsChannel 9.

Republican incumbent Ryan McMahon is being challenged by Democrat Legislator Bill Kinne.

The two took questions on Micron, the housing crisis, the controversial aquarium project, crime and safety and more.

Andrew Donovan, host of Newsmakers and reporter for NewsChannel 9, served as the debate’s moderator.

McMahon, who was appointed in 2018 and elected in 2019, is running for a second full term.

Kinne, a longtime member of the Onondaga County Legislature, is running county-wide for the first time.

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 28, through Sunday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7