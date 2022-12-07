SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democratic Incumbent State Senator John Mannion is maintaining his lead in the race for the 50th State Senate district at the conclusion of a two-county hand recount.

Mannion leads Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff by 47 votes, according to tabulations by the Mannion campaign.

Mannion said, “A long and challenging campaign is approaching its conclusion and I’m excited to have maintained the lead and look forward to making this victory official. I am incredibly grateful to the board workers and the dozens of volunteers who helped oversee the count.”

Shiroff’s campaign has not yet released a statement.

Because the race is already in State Supreme Court, a judge still has jurisdiction and will rule on some challenged ballots.