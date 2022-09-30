WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They don’t agree on much, but Democrats agree with Republicans and Conservatives in Madison County about stopping a former prosecutor charged with a drug overdose from being elected to a judge position.

The Democratic Committee of Madison County made what it calls “a highly unusual move” in endorsing the same candidate endorsed by the Republican and Conservative committees: Rhonda Youngs.

Youngs is being promoted as a “write-in” candidate against Bradley Moses, whose name will appear on the ballot.

Moses lost his job as an assistant district attorney in Madison County as a result of the alleged drug overdose in August.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released toxicology reports that show Moses has fentanyl in his system, after claiming he thought he was doing cocaine.

Moses is still an active candidate, the only name listed on the ballot, for Madison County Court Judge.

“Some things are more important than party affiliation, and the ethics and integrity of our court system is one of them,” said Madison County Democratic Chair Liz Moran in a statement. “The Madison County Democrats are breaking from tradition to support Rhonda Youngs for County Judge because it is the right thing to do. Brad Moses is clearly unfit to serve, and we will work hard to turn out Democrats and voters from every other party to write in Rhonda Youngs’ name on their ballots and elect the first female County Judge in Madison County history.”

Political insiders worry voters won’t be aware they’ll have to “write in” Youngs’ name.

After posting a statement denying using illegal drugs, Moses has since re-activated his campaign website.

In a letter to the Madison County District Attorney, Moses’ defense attorney calls him an “active candidate.”

The attorney requested the DA to investigate the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and accuses the sheriff of releasing information about the case for political reasons. The DA tells NewsChannel 9 the allegations “appear meritless,” but the information will be relayed to the judge who will assign a special prosecutor to the Moses case.