Democrats hold the majority in the New York State Senate

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Of the more than two-and-a-half million requested absentee ballots in New York this election, as of Tuesday, more than one-point-two million have been returned.

New York’s Senate Democrats had hoped to gain a super majority, with two-thirds of the seats in the chamber, but as numbers stand now, it appears Republicans will be gaining some seats.

While absentee ballots still need to be counted and results haven’t been finalized, Republicans are likely to be picking up more seats, especially on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley. Meanwhile, Democrats seem to have leads in some of the Buffalo and Rochester area senate races. Despite some seats expected to go red, the Democrats are holding onto the Senate majority.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “With the record high number of outstanding absentee ballots that are overwhelmingly Democratic, we will add even more victories to our majority as the vote counts continue.”