Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne

(WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below.

ONONDAGA COUNTY

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12:00 PM- 8:00 PM

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 12:00 PM- 8:00 PM

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM

Friday, November 4, 2022: 10:00 AM- 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

ONONDAGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Early voting locations:

CAMILLUS MUNICIPAL BUILDING (Gym) 4600 West Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219

CLAY TOWN HALL COURTROOM (Rear Entrance), 4401 Route 31, Clay, NY 13041

DEWITT TOWN HALL COURTROOM, 5400 Butternut Dr, E. Syracuse, NY 13057

LAFAYETTE FIRE STATION #1 (Rear Entrance), 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette, NY 13084

ARMOND MAGNARELLI COMMUNITY CENTER AT MCCHESNEY PARK, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13208

SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CONNECTION (SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY CENTER), 401-425 South Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204

NORTH SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CENTER, 700 South Bay Rd., Syracuse, NY 13212

ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (Mulroy Hall) – 4926 Onondaga Rd., Syracuse, NY 13215

CAYUGA COUNTY

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 12 pm -8 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Friday, November 4, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am-5 pm

Early voting locations:

CATO TOWN OFFICE, 11320 Short Cut Rd., Cato, NY 13033

CLIFFORD PARK CLUBHOUSE (Y FIELD), 81 Mary St., Auburn, NY 13021

MORAVIA TOWN OFFICE, 1630 State Route 38, Moravia, NY 13118

CAYUGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

CORTLAND COUNTY

Early voting hours:

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Friday, November 4, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Early voting location:

112 River Street, Cortland, NY 13045, in the rear of the building. The entrance at the front of the building is handicap accessible.

CORTLAND COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

MADISON COUNTY

Early voting hours:

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12 pm- 8 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Friday, November 4, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Early voting location:

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St., Oneida, NY 13421

MADISON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

ONEIDA COUNTY

Early voting hours:

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 10 am- 6 pm (New Hartford location only 10 am – 8 pm)

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm (New Hartford location only 10 am – 8 pm)

Friday, November 4, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Early voting locations

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome, NY 13440

New Hartford Town Hall,

The Orchards, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413

Mohawk Valley Community College,

Jorgensen Center, 1101 Sherman Dr., Utica, NY 13501

Whitestown Town Hall

8539 Clark Mills Rd., Whitesboro, NY 13492

ONEIDA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

OSWEGO COUNTY

Early voting hours

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Friday, November 4, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Early voting locations

Oswego County Board of Elections Office,

185 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126

H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse

1 Broad St., Pulaski, NY 13142

OSWEGO COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

TOMPKINS COUNTY

Early voting hours

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12 pm- 8 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 7 am – 3 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Friday, November 4, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Early voting locations

Town of Ithaca Town Hall

215 N Tioga St., Ithaca, NY 14850

Crash Fire Rescue

72 Brown Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850

TOMPKINS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

WAYNE COUNTY

Early voting hours

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday, October 31, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 9 am- 8 pm

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 9 am – 8 pm

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 12 pm – 8 pm

Friday, November 4, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9 am – 5 pm

Early voting location

Wayne County Board of Elections

7376 State Route 31, Suite 1200, Lyons, NY 14489

Ontario Town Hall

1850 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519

WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS