Early voting begins Saturday in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While Election Day is just over ten days away, early voting begins on Saturday for all counties in the state.

Here are some reminders for those who plan to vote early:

  • Any registered voter is open to voting early
  • Early voting runs for nine days, until November 1
  • If you vote early, you do not vote on Election Day 
  • Early voting hours differ based on your county, so make sure you check before heading out
  • Make sure you’re wearing a mask when you head out

