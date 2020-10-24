Early voting begins with long lines

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Election Day isn’t for another week and a half, but New Yorkers could start casting their ballots in person on Saturday, Oct. 24, if they were willing to wait in some of the long lines seen across Central New York.

During the early voting period, which started Saturday and runs until November 1, registered voters can vote in person at any of the polling sites within their county. On the first day, voters experienced long lines that caused wait times of over an hour at the DeWitt Town Hall.

Long lines were also seen at other polling places across Central New York on Saturday.

Polling place in Camillus. Courtesy: Jim Kearns

Clay Town hall 10 mins before open.

People should expect longer lines than normal this election year, as the Onondaga County Board of Elections says the over 308,000 registered voters is a record for the county.

This is the final registration number for General Election 2020

Check your absentee ballot status on our website or apply for an absentee at https://t.co/3ICEUVHZ26 — Onondaga County BOE (@OCBOE) October 23, 2020

