Early voting in Onondaga County begins April 18

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections wants to remind registered voters that early voting for the 2020 Presidential Primary and the special election for the 50th Senate District begins on April 18th. Below, you can find the dates, time, and locations for early voting.
Dates and Times
- Saturday, April 18: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, April 19: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, April 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 21: 12 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 22: 12 to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, April 23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, April 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, April 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Voting Locations
- Camillus Fire Station (rear entrance): 5801 Newport Rd., Camillus, N.Y. 13031
- Clay Town Hall Courtroom (rear entrance): 4401 Route 31, Clay, N.Y. 13041
- DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom: 5400 Butternut Drive, E. Syracuse, N.Y. 13057
- LaFayette Fire Station #1 (rear entrance): 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette, N.Y. 13084
- Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park: 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse, N.Y. 13208
- Syracuse Community Connections (Southwest Community Center): 401-425 South Ave., Syracuse, N.Y. 13204
For more information, visit onvote.net.
