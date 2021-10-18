Early voting information for 2021 election

(WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2021 election will be October 23 – October 31 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below.
ONONDAGA COUNTY
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 10:00AM- 3:00PM
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 10:00AM-3:00PM
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 10:00AM- 6:00PM
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12:00PM- 8:00PM
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 12:00PM- 8:00PM
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 10:00AM- 6:00PM
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 10:00AM- 6:00PM
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 10:00AM-3:00PM
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 10:00AM- 3:00PM
Early voting locations:
CAMILLUS TOWN HALL (Gym) 4600 West Genesee St, Syracuse NY 13219
CLAY TOWN HALL COURTROOM (Rear Entrance), 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041
DEWITT TOWN HALL COURTROOM, 5400 Butternut Dr, E. Syracuse NY 13057
LAFAYETTE FIRE STATION #1 (Rear Entrance), 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084
ARMOND MAGNARELLI COMMUNITY CENTER AT MCCHESNEY PARK, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse NY 13208
SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CONNECTION (SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY CENTER), 401-425 South Ave, Syracuse NY 13204
CAYUGA COUNTY
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, 10/23/2021 9am-2pm
- Sunday, 10/24/2021 9am-2pm
- Monday, 10/25/2021 9am-5pm
- Tuesday, 10/26/2021 Noon – 8pm
- Wednesday, 10/27/2021 Noon – 8pm
- Thursday, 10/28/2021 9am-5pm
- Friday, 10/29/2021 7am – 3pm
- Saturday, 10/30/2021 9am-2pm
- Sunday, 10/31/2021 9am-2pm
Early voting locations:
CATO TOWN OFFICE, 11320 Shortcut Road, Cato, NY 13033
CLIFFORD PARK CLUBHOUSE (Y FIELD), 81 Mary Street, Auburn, NY 13021
VENICE TOWN OFFICE, 2479 State Route 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147
CORTLAND COUNTY
Early voting hours:
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting location:
112 River Street, Cortland NY 13045, in the rear of the building. The entrance at the front of the building is handicap accessible.
MADISON COUNTY
Early voting hours:
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting location:
Sullivan Veterans Memorial Parks and Rec Bldg, 707 Mohawk Street, Chittenango, NY 13037
ONEIDA COUNTY
Early voting hours:
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 10am-3pm
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 10am-3pm
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 10am-6pm
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 10am-6pm South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley CC, 10am-8pm New Hartford Town Building
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 10am-6pm
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 10am-6pm South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley CC, 10am-8pm New Hartford Town Building
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 10am-6pm
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 10am-3pm
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 10am-3pm
Early voting locations
South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome, NY 13440
New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain),
The Orchards, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413
Mohawk Valley Community College,
Jorgensen Center, 1102 Sherman Dr., Utica, NY 13501
OSWEGO COUNTY
Early voting hours
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 1pm-6pm
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 8:30am-4:30pm
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 8:30am-4:30pm
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 8:30am-4:30pm
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting locations
Oswego County Board of Elections Office,
185 E. Seneca St. Oswego, NY 13126
TOMPKINS COUNTY
Early voting hours
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 7am-3pm
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 9am-5pm
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting locations
Town of Ithaca Town Hall
215 N Tioga St, Ithaca, NY 14850
Crash Fire Rescue
72 Brown Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
WAYNE COUNTY
Early voting hours
- Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
- Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
- Monday, October 25, 2021: 9 AM to: 5 PM
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 9 AM to: 8 PM
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 9 AM to: 8 PM
- Thursday, October 28, 2021: 9 AM to: 5 PM
- Friday, October 29, 2021: 9 AM to: 5 PM
- Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
- Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
Early voting location
Wayne County Board of Elections
7376 State Route 31, Suite 1200, Lyons, NY 14489