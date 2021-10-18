Early voting information for 2021 election

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
your local election headquarters graphic

(WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2021 election will be October 23 – October 31 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below.

ONONDAGA COUNTY

Early Voting Hours:
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 10:00AM- 3:00PM
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 10:00AM-3:00PM
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 10:00AM- 6:00PM
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12:00PM- 8:00PM
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 12:00PM- 8:00PM
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 10:00AM- 6:00PM
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 10:00AM- 6:00PM
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 10:00AM-3:00PM
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 10:00AM- 3:00PM
ONONDAGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS
Early voting locations:

CAMILLUS TOWN HALL (Gym) 4600 West Genesee St, Syracuse NY 13219

CLAY TOWN HALL COURTROOM (Rear Entrance), 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041

DEWITT TOWN HALL COURTROOM, 5400 Butternut Dr, E. Syracuse NY 13057

LAFAYETTE FIRE STATION #1 (Rear Entrance), 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084

ARMOND MAGNARELLI COMMUNITY CENTER AT MCCHESNEY PARK, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse NY 13208

SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CONNECTION (SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY CENTER), 401-425 South Ave, Syracuse NY 13204

CAYUGA COUNTY

Early Voting Hours:
  • Saturday, 10/23/2021 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, 10/24/2021 9am-2pm
  • Monday, 10/25/2021 9am-5pm
  • Tuesday, 10/26/2021 Noon – 8pm
  • Wednesday, 10/27/2021 Noon – 8pm
  • Thursday, 10/28/2021 9am-5pm
  • Friday, 10/29/2021 7am – 3pm
  • Saturday, 10/30/2021 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, 10/31/2021 9am-2pm

Early voting locations:

CATO TOWN OFFICE, 11320 Shortcut Road, Cato, NY 13033

CLIFFORD PARK CLUBHOUSE (Y FIELD), 81 Mary Street, Auburn, NY 13021

VENICE TOWN OFFICE, 2479 State Route 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147

CAYUGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

CORTLAND COUNTY

Early voting hours:
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting location:

112 River Street, Cortland NY 13045, in the rear of the building. The entrance at the front of the building is handicap accessible.

CORTLAND COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

MADISON COUNTY

Early voting hours:
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting location:

Sullivan Veterans Memorial Parks and Rec Bldg, 707 Mohawk Street, Chittenango, NY 13037

MADISON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

ONEIDA COUNTY

Early voting hours:
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 10am-3pm
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 10am-3pm
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 10am-6pm
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 10am-6pm South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley CC, 10am-8pm New Hartford Town Building
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 10am-6pm
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 10am-6pm South Rome Senior Center and Mohawk Valley CC, 10am-8pm New Hartford Town Building
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 10am-6pm
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 10am-3pm
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 10am-3pm
Early voting locations

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St., Rome, NY  13440

New Hartford Town Hall (Old Gander Mountain),
The Orchards, 8635 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY  13413

Mohawk Valley Community College,
Jorgensen Center, 1102 Sherman Dr., Utica, NY  13501

ONEIDA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

OSWEGO COUNTY

Early voting hours
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 1pm-6pm
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 8:30am-4:30pm
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 8:30am-4:30pm
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 8:30am-4:30pm
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm

Early voting locations

Oswego County Board of Elections Office,
185 E. Seneca St. Oswego, NY 13126

OSWEGO COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

TOMPKINS COUNTY

Early voting hours
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 7am-3pm
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 12pm-8pm
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 9am-5pm
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9am-2pm
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9am-2pm
Early voting locations

Town of Ithaca Town Hall
215 N Tioga St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Crash Fire Rescue
72 Brown Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850

TOMPKINS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

WAYNE COUNTY

Early voting hours
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
  • Sunday, October 24, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
  • Monday, October 25, 2021: 9 AM to: 5 PM
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021: 9 AM to: 8 PM
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021: 9 AM to: 8 PM
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021: 9 AM to: 5 PM
  • Friday, October 29, 2021: 9 AM to: 5 PM
  • Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
  • Sunday, October 31, 2021: 9 AM to: 2 PM
Early voting location

Wayne County Board of Elections

7376 State Route 31, Suite 1200, Lyons, NY 14489

WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area