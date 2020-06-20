Early voting period for New York primary ends Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Election Day is set for Tuesday, June 23, but you only have one more day to take advantage of the early voting period for the New York primary.
Early voting for Tuesday’s primary ends on Sunday, and there will be six polling places open in Onondaga County for you to cast your vote.
To find a polling place near you, click here.
Extra safety measures are in place at polling sites across the state to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
If you miss out on the early voting period, all polling places in New York State will be open on the actual Election Day, which is set for Tuesday, June 23.
The coronavirus also allows anyone in New York State to vote by mail via an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, but if you have one, you have until Election Day to send it in.
