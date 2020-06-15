Early voting underway for primaries

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early voting for the primaries started two days ago and Tuesday is the deadline for mail-in absentee applications.

If you’ve received an absentee application by mail with a postmark on or before June 16th, it needs to be processed.

After Tuesday, you can apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Onondaga County Board of Elections through June 22 or you can vote in person at one of the early voting sites.

Because of an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Yorkers can also email applications for the June 23 primaries and select “temporary illness” on the application as the reason you need it, which covers those who may be vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, more than 16,000 people have already taken advantage of that.

Democratic elections commissioner Dustin Czarny says normally, primary elections have a lower voter turnout.

“That being said, we’ve seen an incredible amount of activity on the absentee side. So I do expect a higher turnout election, but whether that’s an in-person vote or an absentee vote, that’s yet to be determined,” Czarny said.

There are six locations in Onondaga County where you can take advantage of early voting:

Camillus Fire Station (Rear Entrance)

5801 Newport Rd, Camillus NY 13031

Clay Highway Department

4483 Route 31, Clay NY 13041

DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom

5400 Butternut Drive, E. Syracuse NY 13057

Lafayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance)

2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084

Armond Magnarelli Community Center At Mcchesney Park

2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse NY 13208

Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center)

401-425 South Ave, Syracuse NY 13204

