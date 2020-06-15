Early voting underway for primaries

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early voting for the primaries started two days ago and Tuesday is the deadline for mail-in absentee applications.
If you’ve received an absentee application by mail with a postmark on or before June 16th, it needs to be processed.
After Tuesday, you can apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Onondaga County Board of Elections through June 22 or you can vote in person at one of the early voting sites.
Because of an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Yorkers can also email applications for the June 23 primaries and select “temporary illness” on the application as the reason you need it, which covers those who may be vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, more than 16,000 people have already taken advantage of that.
Democratic elections commissioner Dustin Czarny says normally, primary elections have a lower voter turnout.
“That being said, we’ve seen an incredible amount of activity on the absentee side. So I do expect a higher turnout election, but whether that’s an in-person vote or an absentee vote, that’s yet to be determined,” Czarny said.
There are six locations in Onondaga County where you can take advantage of early voting:
Camillus Fire Station (Rear Entrance)
5801 Newport Rd, Camillus NY 13031
Clay Highway Department
4483 Route 31, Clay NY 13041
DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom
5400 Butternut Drive, E. Syracuse NY 13057
Lafayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance)
2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084
Armond Magnarelli Community Center At Mcchesney Park
2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse NY 13208
Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center)
401-425 South Ave, Syracuse NY 13204
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mobile testing clinic coming back to Wampsville on Thursday
- News on the Go: 6/15/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/15/20
- Student Shoutout: 6/15/20
- Champions: 6/15/20
For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App