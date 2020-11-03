Election Day: New York State’s 24th District

(WSYR-TV) — Let’s take a look at New York State’s 24th District race between Dana Balter and John Katko.

The 24th District covers the following counties:

Onondaga County

Cayuga County

Wayne County

Parts of Oswego County, including the City of Fulton and the City of Oswego

The race back in 2018 felt a lot like the presidential race in 2016. Dana Balter won Onondaga County just like Hillary Clinton did. Balter had a nearly 3,800 vote advantage over John Katko in the county.

But, Republican Incumbent Katko took Cayuga, Wayne and the part of Oswego County that falls in the 24th District. These areas were also won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

Katko won Wayne County by 6,800 votes, which was his biggest win. He won Cayuga County by around 5,700 votes and gained a nearly 5,000 vote advantage in the part of Oswego County in the district.

When you add it all up, Katko beat Balter by about 13,700 votes in 2018 to keep his seat for another term in Congress.

Many polls and experts have this race as a toss up, we’ll see what the numbers are after Election night is over. But, keep in mind, as many as 90,000 absentee ballots have to be counted.

Cayuga County starts counting absentee ballots first on Saturday. Onondaga County starts counting on Monday, Oswego on Tuesday and Wayne not until Nov. 16.