Election Day Voter Guide

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

What precautions will be taken due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Be aware that changes to polling places — including different locations, layouts, and procedures — may occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Who can vote?

Registered voters can vote in the general election. Click here to check your voter registration.

Do I need ID to vote?

The majority of voters won’t need to bring anything with them to the polls. First-time voters who applied by mail and did not provide a verified identification may be asked to show ID.

Valid forms of ID include:

A current and valid photo identification with the voter’s name and picture such as a passport, driver’s license, or student ID card.

Copy of a government document that shows your name and address such as a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck.

If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot.

Where do I vote?

Voters are expected to use their assigned polling places, which are usually near their homes. If you are at the wrong polling site, you will be given the address and directions to the correct site. You can still vote outside your assigned location but you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot, also known as an affidavit ballot.

Voting Attire

Do not wear any clothing, buttons, hats, masks, or other paraphernalia affiliated with people on the ballot inside of the 100-foot mark of the polling site.

How do I report an issue?

The Attorney General urges voters experiencing problems or issues at the polls to call the office’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov at any time between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.on Tuesday.

The hotline will be staffed by attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Right’s Bureau.

You can also call the Board of Elections at 1-800-367-8683 to file a complaint.