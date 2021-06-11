Election Protection Hotline to be available for early voting

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 22, 2021 election and during the state’s early voting period.

Early voting runs from June 12 through June 20.

The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place.

Voters that experience problems can call 1-800-771-7755.

The Office of the Attorney General also created a guide to address frequently asked questions.