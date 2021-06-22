LIVE UPDATES: June 2021 Primary Election results Your Local Election Headquarters Posted: Jun 22, 2021 / 08:56 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 22, 2021 / 09:04 PM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP Track the results of the June primary. Links to individual county board of election sites can be found toward the bottom of this page if you’re interested in finding results for where you live. Cayuga County Chenango County Madison County Oneida County Oswego County Seneca County Tompkins County