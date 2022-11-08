GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik has declared victory in the race for New York’s 21st congressional district. Democrat Matt Castelli has conceded the race.

New York’s 21st congressional district includes all Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties, and parts of Herkimer and Saratoga Counties.

This will be Stefanik’s fifth term in the seat. She made the economy, including inflation and energy prices, key parts of her campaign. She is also the Chair of the House Republican Conference.

Castelli ran his campaign primarily as a moderate on most issues. He believed he could get people together to solve the problem of inflation.