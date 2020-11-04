Elise Stefanik declares victory over Tedra Cobb in 21st Congressional District

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Elise Stefanik has declared victory over Democrat Tedra Cobb in the race for the 21st Congressional District.

As of 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Stefanik had 167,935 votes and Cobb had 92,596 votes with 100% reporting.

The 21st Congressional District covers the following: