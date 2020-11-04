Elise Stefanik declares victory over Tedra Cobb in 21st Congressional District

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Elise Stefanik has declared victory over Democrat Tedra Cobb in the race for the 21st Congressional District.
As of 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Stefanik had 167,935 votes and Cobb had 92,596 votes with 100% reporting.
The 21st Congressional District covers the following:
- Clinton County
- Franklin County
- St. Lawrence County
- Jefferson County
- Lewis County
- Hamilton County
- Essex County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Fulton County
- Parts of Saratoga County
- Parts of Herkimer County
