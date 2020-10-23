Empty gymnasium transformed into pandemic-proof polling place ahead of in-person voting starting Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early voting begins Saturday across New York State, giving voters their first chance to vote in-person for the 2020 election.
Each county in Central New York has its own list of polling locations with their own hours, designed to offer as much flexibility to people as possible.
Onondaga County has six early voting sites:
- Camillus Fire Station
- Clay Town Hall
- DeWitt Town Hall
- LaFayette Fire Station
- Magnarelli Community Center in Syracuse
- Southwest Community Center in Syracuse
Friday, a moving company brought polling equipment from the Onondaga County Board of Elections to each of the sites.
The floor plans have been spread out to allow for social distancing between poll workers and voters. Entrances and exits will have one-way traffic so people don’t have to interact.
Polls have been supplied with sanitizing supplies so workers can disinfect surfaces between voters. The Board of Elections asks voters to not bring their own markers as the ones supplied will be sanitized and leave the best ink on the ballot.
