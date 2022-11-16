SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Esteban Gonzalez has conceded to Democrat Toby Shelley in the race for Onondaga County Sheriff after the Onondaga County Board of Elections released their unofficial vote totals on Wednesday.

Gonzalez says “the votes are in and the people of Onondaga County have spoken,” as Shelley leads by 3,536 votes on Wednesday night and there are 114 ballots left to scan.

Shelley declared victory on Election Night after a 2,672 lead and Gonzalez congratulates Shelley on becoming the next Sheriff of Onondaga County.

Gonzalez released the following statement Wednesday: