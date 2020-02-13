February 14 is the deadline to change party affiliation to vote in 2020 primary

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you want to change your party affiliation to vote in primary elections, Friday is your deadline.

The February 14 deadline is only for voters already registered who want to change their party. Tou must be registered with a party to vote in its primary election.

If you are not registered to vote yet, you have a little extra time to do so. The presidential primary is April 28 That also includes the special election to fill the 50th State Senate seat left open by Bob Antonacci.

All the other 2020 primaries are June 23.

