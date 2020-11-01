Final day for early voting in New York State is Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The early voting period is set to conclude in New York State on Sunday, November 1.

Since Saturday, October 24, New Yorkers have had the chance to cast their ballot for the 2020 election in person through New York’s early voting period. The early voting period comes to an end Sunday.

During the early voting period, people could cast their ballot at any of the voting locations in their county. Click here to find out what polling places are open in your county.

After the early voting period ends Sunday, the last chance to cast your ballot for the 2020 election in person will be on the actual Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.

If you decide to vote on Election Day, you have to vote at your registered polling place. To find that, click here.

If you planned on voting via absentee ballot, those ballots need to be filled out and submitted before or on Election Day.

If you vote via absentee or if you vote during the early voting period, you do not need to cast a ballot on Election Day.

Expect long lines at polling places throughout Central New York, as there is a record amount of voters registered in Onondaga County this year.