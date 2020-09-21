First round of absentee ballots sent, New Yorkers could begin to vote in 2020 election Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Some voters in New York will be able to cast their ballots beginning Monday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections mailed out the first wave of absentee ballots on Friday, September 18.

There’s been a huge influx of absentee voting requests this year. Anyone in New York State can request an absentee ballot due to the ongoing pandemic.

Monday also marks the deadline for Boards of Elections to submit their plans to the state to ensure that registered voters can drop off absentee ballots in person without waiting in line, creating a contactless system.