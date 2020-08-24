Former Congressman Jim Walsh joins list of Republicans supporting Joe Biden for president

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime Syracuse-area Congressman Jim Walsh is joining a list of former Republican representatives coming out in support of Joe Biden’s candidacy for president.
The list of 27 names to break away from their party-endorsed candidate, President Donald Trump, was released on the first day of the Republican National Convention.
“In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden. These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship,” the campaign wrote announcing the endorsements.
In 2016, Walsh refused to endorse Trump, but also did not support his Democratic opponent, Senator Hillary Clinton. Walsh endorsed former Ohio Governor John Kasich in the primary and was involved in Kasich’s Le Moyne College and Sovay primary rallies.
Walsh served in Congress from 1989 to 2009 and still makes trips to Washington, DC as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates.
He is the father of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, an independent.
Current Congressman John Katko has endorsed the re-election of Trump and has questioned Biden’s fitness for office.
Katko’s opponent, Democrat Dana Balter, said, “While I am pleased that Congressman Walsh, along with many former GOP representatives, has decided to support Vice President Biden, it’s extremely disappointing that John Katko chooses to stand with Donald Trump.”
Republicans endorsing Biden:
- Senator Jeff Flake (AZ)
- Senator Gordon Humphrey, (NH)
- Senator John Warner (VA)
- Congressman Steve Bartlett (TX)
- Congressman Bill Clinger (PA)
- Congressman Tom Coleman (MO)
- Congressman Charlie Dent (PA)
- Congressman Charles Djou (HI)
- Congressman Mickey Edwards (OK)
- Congressman Wayne Gilchrest (MD)
- Congressman Jim Greenwood (PA)
- Congressman Bob Inglis (SC)
- Congressman Jim Kolbe (AZ)
- Congressman Steve Kuykendall (CA)
- Congressman Ray LaHood (IL)
- Congressman Jim Leach (IA)
- Congresswoman Susan Molinari (NY)
- Congresswoman Connie Morella (MD)
- Congressman Mike Parker (MS)
- Congressman Jack Quinn (NY)
- Congresswoman Claudine Schneider (RI)
- Congressman Christopher Shays (CT)
- Congressman Peter Smith (VT)
- Congressman Alan Steelman (TX)
- Congressman Jim Walsh (NY)
- Congressman Bill Whitehurst (VA)
- Congressman Dick Zimmer (NJ)
