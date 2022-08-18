SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The four Democrats vying to be their party’s candidate for the 22nd Congressional District participated in a debate hosted by NewsChannel 9 Thursday afternoon.

Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Sam Roberts and Chol Majok all made their final pitches to voters. Only registered Democrats can vote in New York primaries.

The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary in November’s general election. The person elected will replace retiring Congressman John Katko and take over a newly-drawn 22nd congressional district.

The 22nd District encompasses all of Onondaga, Oneida and Madison Counties and a portion of the Village of Cleveland in Oswego County.

Republican candidate Brandon Williams accepted NewsChannel 9’s invitation to debate, but opponent Steve Wells declined. Williams will appear on NewsChannel 9’s “Newsmakers with Andrew Donovan” Friday at 12:30pm, an invitation Wells also declined.