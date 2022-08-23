SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole declares victory in the 22nd Congressional District’s Democratic Primary on Tuesday, August 23.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, Conole says he’s looking forward to November’s election and taking on his opponent, Republican Brandon Williams.

As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, Conole currently has a 967 vote lead over opponent Sarah Klee Hood. Hundreds of absentee ballots still need to be counted.

Hood tells NewsChannel 9 that she has not conceded the race to Conole.

Other candidates who battled for the Democratic nomination were Sam Roberts and Chol Majok.

The general election will take place on November 8, early voting begins on October 29.

The 22nd District encompasses all of Onondaga, Oneida, and Madison Counties and a portion of the Village of Cleveland in Oswego County.