SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse Francis Conole as its preferred candidate to run for the congressional seat open after the retirement of Republican Congressman John Katko.

Francis Conole, the runner-up in the 2020 Democratic primary, got nearly 79.7% of the vote.

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, got 16.6%. Steven Holden got 3.7%.

While the committee endorsement comes with party support and campaign financial resources, a primary race in June is the ultimate decider in which candidate will eventually face a Republican in November.

Several Democratic candidates jumped into the race after the party’s deadline to make the endorsement ballot and were not in the running for this designation but plan on running in a primary.

In addition to Conole, Klee Hood, and Holden, candidates include Syracuse Common Councilor Chol Majok, Broome County-native Josh Riley, former Syracuse-area Assemblyman Sam Roberts, and Ithaca Democrat Vanessa Fajans-Turner.

Physician Assistant Tim Ko is the only announced Republican candidate. The party chairwoman said her committee would meet to endorse a candidate in March, waiting to make sure redistricted lines hold up to legal challenges.

The new 22nd Congressional District, based on new boundaries approved by the governor, encompasses all of Onondaga and Tompkins Counties and portions of Madison, Cortland, Cayuga, Ontario, Seneca, and Schuyler Counties.

The new district’s 2020 presidential election results favored President Biden, 59%, to former President Trump’s 41%.