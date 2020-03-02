Francis Conole opens campaign headquarters in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democratic candidate Francis Conole is in the running for New York’s 24th District Congressional seat, and on Sunday he opened a campaign headquarters on West Genesee Street.

Conole is running against Roger Misso and Dana Balter for the Democratic nomination.

He spoke about the importance of democracy at the opening event for his headquarters.

Conole said, “This is what democracy looks like. When we’re engaged, and when we come together to fight for the future of our community and the future of our country.”

The winner of the Democratic primary on June 23 will face off against Republican John Katko. That election is set for November 3.

