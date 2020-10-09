Friday is the last day to register to vote

(WSYR-TV) — Friday is the deadline to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the November 3, 2020 election.

You can register to vote in-person, by mail or online at your local board of elections or through the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you’re sending your application by mail, it must be postmarked no later than Friday, October 9.

No matter how you register, be sure to leave your correct contact information so your local board of elections can reach out if there’s an issue and assist with your registration. “The things that can drop your registration is, not that if you didn’t vote, but if you moved or we get a piece of information back saying you moved. These are the things that can make your registration no longer good so make sure to go to our website onvote.net you can double-check your registration,” said Dustin Czarny, (D) Onondaga County Elections Commissioner.

Another important deadline approaching is absentee ballot requests. Your local board of election needs your request by mail by Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

