ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul used the cover of a late afternoon before the holiday to sign a controversial bill that changes local election calendars and impacts nearly every local voter.

The law moves many “off-year,” or odd-year elections, to even years when presidents or congressional representatives are elected.

Proponents say consolidating elections will force an improved voter turnout because federal elections on even years attract more voters, who will now have these other races on the ballot. Fewer elections cost boards of elections less money.

Opponents argue that smaller races will now get less attention. Candidates, for say, county executive, will have to compete to buy advertising time, which is mostly dominated by congressional campaigns in even years.

There’s also a worry debates won’t be held for smaller races since larger races will dominate the schedules.

Locally, the Onondaga County Executive is the largest office impacted.

When Ryan McMahon was re-elected in November, it was for a normal four-year term. Then, the office’s next election scheduled for 2027 will be for a single three-year term. The subsequent election in 2030 would then sync the elections on even years moving forward.

Similar changes will be made to the election for Onondaga County Comptroller.

The Onondaga County Legislature, which are two-year terms, will be up again in 2025. That year’s winners will serve a one-year term and have to run again in 2026, syncing the election calendar with even years.

All town offices will also have to be held in even years.

Because of the way the State Constitution is written, the changes don’t impact the offices of County Sheriff, County District Attorney, County Clerk, any city office, or any judge race.

The bill was approved by both houses of the State Legislature over the summer. It was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on December 12, starting a 10-day countdown for her to approve or veto it.