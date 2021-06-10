Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin stops in Onondaga, Madison counties; comments on I-81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lee Zeldin, the republican frontrunner to take on Governor Cuomo next year, made stops in Onondaga and Madison counties on Thursday. The congressman from Long island joined Syracuse area business leaders for breakfast.

The invitation came from former State Senator John Defrancisco, who’s been educating the candidate on I-81.

“Personally, we should be diverting traffic as convenient as possible out of busy downtowns, ultimately, I’m here to listen to the voters as to what they want,” Zeldin said.

Governor Cuomo has budgeted millions of dollars for the viaduct to come down next year.