ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Voting is set to begin on October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at different locations around Onondaga County.
Commissioners are informing voters of the following guidelines:
- Masking inside polling places is not required
- No voter should wear attire with a candidate’s name. Voters will be asked to cover their clothing before being issued a ballot.
- Any voter with such political messaging will be allowed to vote but must immediately be asked to remove themselves from the polling places upon casting their vote.