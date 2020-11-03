How Central New York voted in the 2016 Presidential Election

(WSYR-TV) — New York State hasn’t helped elect a Republican for president since Ronald Reagan in 1984 and it isn’t expected to change this year.

But, it will be interesting to see if New York State is as blue as 2012 with former President Barack Obama.

The 2016 New York State map had a lot of red on it.

Onondaga County and Tompkins County are two of the just 17 counties that went for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. There were 45 counties that voted for President Donald Trump.

But, Clinton carried counties with big metro areas to a comfortable 59% to 36% win here. This included places like Onondaga County with Syracuse, Erie County with Buffalo and New York City-area counties.

There was also a sizable win in Tompkins County, with Clinton carrying the county 68 to 24.

This year, just like four years ago, winning New York is worth 29 Electoral College votes, tied with Florida for the third-largest prize.