How many people voted in each county on the first days of in-person voting?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Onondaga County, more people voted in the first two days of early voting than during the entire nine-day period in 2019.

Early vote totals for each day from each county’s board of elections:

Oneida County has not reported its Day 2 results.

Tompkins County is also not included because the county has not reported either day’s results.

New Yorkers can vote early at any polling site within their county through Sunday, November 1. Check LocalSYR.com’s “Early Voting Information” page to see a list of voting location and hours in each county.

If you miss out on the early voting period, you can still vote on the actual Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.