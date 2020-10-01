How to vote correctly using an absentee ballot

(WSYR-TV) — It is only Oct. 1, but already 7,000 people have cast their ballots in Onondaga County. NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Onondaga County elections commissioners about making sure your absentee ballot is done right.

“We have about 15 inspectors that are working out back, helping us stuff ballots and putting labels on the ballots and getting them out the door,” said Michele Sardo, elections commissioner in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County has already sent out over 40,000 absentee ballots and expects to mail another 60,000 to 80,000 to voters, which easily is a record.

As of this afternoon the stat totals for Onondaga County are:

Absentee Ballots

Applications processed: 42348

Mailed: 41724

Received: 8198

Approximate Applications to be processed: 5300

Voter Registration:

Registered voters: 300378

Approximate Reg forms to be processed: 12800 — Onondaga County BOE (@OCBOE) October 1, 2020

Do not sign the ballot, do not make any other mark on the ballot unless you’re filling in those ovals to vote for the candidate of your choice. Michele Sardo — Elections Commissioner in Onondaga County

Do make sure to put you completed ballot in the oath envelope, seal it and sign then back. Then, place it in the return envelope. You can either bring it to the Board of Elections to drop it off, return it to any early voting locations, any Election Day polling location or mail it with just one stamp. The County even has a way to track your absentee ballot.

“The three major events of an absentee ballot: Getting the application, mailing the ballot and receiving the ballot back is what is shown on that tracker,” said Dustin Czarny, elections commissioner in Onondaga County.

Just make sure you are registered to vote — that deadline is Oct. 9 — or you won’t be eligible to get an absentee ballot.

We do not suggest waiting, please act early so we can get your ballot out to you in plenty of time and you have plenty of time to return it back. And if there’s a problem with the ballot we have time to go through the cure process so you can have your vote counted. Dustin Czarny — Elections Commissioner in Onondaga County

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. After that, you will have to go to the Board of Elections up until the day before the Election.

To check the status of an absentee ballot, click here.

