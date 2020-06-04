Interactive Maps

How to vote on Primary Day during the pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Primary Day is coming up on Tuesday, June 23, and there are different ways to vote because of the pandemic.

The Common Cause New York has launched a campaign to make sure New Yorkers know the three ways to vote.

First, early voting runs from June 13 to June 21 throughout the state. And all voters who wish to vote by absentee ballot must request that ballot by June 16.

And poll sites throughout the state will be open on Election Day with safety precautions.

