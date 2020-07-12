Howie Hawkins wins Green Party nomination for 2020 presidential election

(WSYR-TV) — Making a run for president with November drawing ever closer is Green Party Presidential Candidate Howie Hawkins. Hawkins officially earned the nomination from the party on Saturday.

Hawkins has many ties to Syracuse and the Central New York area, running as the Green Party candidate in many local and state elections. Hawkins has run for the governor of New York three times, a seat in the Senate, a seat in the House of Representatives, and he ran for Syracuse Mayor in 2017.

Hawkins never won any of these elections, but he has helped the Green Party gain popularity throughout New York State in recent years.

The retired UPS employee’s campaign says it’s hoping to unite the Independent Left to challenge the Republicans and Democrats.

Hawkins supports clean energy, expanding funding for education, universal health care and a $20 minimum wage.

His running mate for the 2020 presidential election is Angela Walker.