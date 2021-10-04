If you want to vote this election season, here is what you need to know

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At the Onondaga County Board of Elections office, staff are working to make sure everything is ready for Election Day. If you want to vote, Friday is the last day to register for the general election.

“You can register through the DMV, or you can come into our office,” said Onondaga County Republican Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo. “There’s also the post office. Your town halls, city halls, they all have registration forms.”

Early voting will take place from October 23 through October 31.

“If you go on our website, you’ll see the hours for the polling places and the locations,” Sardo explained, “Also, we are looking to follow the same protocol as we followed last year for hte COVID-19 protocol, so mask entry – we’ll have signs on the doors.”

Sardo said last year the Onondaga County Board of Elections processed roughly 57,000 absentee ballots. This year they are not expecting that many.

“October 18th is also the last day for absentee applications, to request an absentee. After that, you have to come in in person up until the day before,” added.

Once you have voted for your candidates, don’t forget to turn your ballot over, as there are a number of statewide propositions and depending on where you live, your town might have some, too.

“Village of Camillus has a prop, Town of Geddes has a prop and there’s a few other villages and towns that have props. Turn the ballot over and read it, go on our website,” Sardo added, “You can even call our office and we can send you a sample ballot or email you a sample ballot and you can read the prop yourself.”

This year, election day is Tuesday, November 2.

If you need to call the Onondaga County Board of Elections, their number is (315) 435-8683. There is also more information on their website.