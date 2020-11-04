In first word from Dana Balter since election night, she doesn’t concede to comfortable leader Rep. Katko

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After skipping a late night press conference and then ignoring interview requests on Wednesday, Dana Balter did not offer a concession in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Batler said, in part: “With over 70,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted in our race — and more still being returned — our campaign will not be commenting on the outcome until the election staff have had appropriate time to tally all the votes.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Katko leads Balter by a comfortable 55,000 votes. With 70,000 to 90,000 absentees to be counted, the Democrat would need to win upwards of an unlikely 70% of them.
Katko also did not grant an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday. Very early in the morning, he declared victory in a race that was expected to be more drawn out.
Katko said: “The results tonight make clear that Central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election. I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community.”
With all in-person votes counted, Katko had 155,830 votes and Dana Balter had 100,728.
Absentee ballots will be counted this weekend and next week, depending on the county.
The 24th Congressional District covers the following:
- Cayuga County
- Onondaga County
- Parts of Oswego County
- Wayne County
The Towns of Granby, Hannibal, Minetto, Oswego, Palermo, Schroeppel, Scriba and Volney are in this district. It also includes the city of Fulton and the city of Oswego.
In 2018, Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points.
The race back in 2018 felt a lot like the presidential race in 2016. Dana Balter won Onondaga County, just like Hillary Clinton did. Balter had a nearly 3,800 vote advantage over John Katko in the county. But, Republican Incumbent Katko took Cayuga, Wayne and the part of Oswego County that falls in the 24th District. These areas were also won by President Donald Trump in 2016.
Katko won Wayne County by 6,800 votes, which is his biggest win. He won Cayuga County by around 5,700 votes and gained a nearly 5,000 vote advantage in the part of Oswego County in the district.
Katko beat Balter by about 13,700 votes in 2018 to keep his seat for another term in Congress.
