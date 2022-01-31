Interactive map helps voters find new congressional districts in redistricting plan; CNY spread across five districts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers can use their address to determine what their new congressional district will be under maps proposed over the weekend by the State Legislature.

“Redistricting and You” is a project by CUNY’s Center for Urban Research and offers an interactive maps that lets people zoom into street-level accuracy and compare the current congressional boundaries passed after the 2010 Census with the proposed redistricting about to become law after the 2020 Census.

Over the weekend, in a combined bill, the State Senate and Assembly released a map that is expected to be voted on and passed this week.

Central New York’s seven counties will be spread over five congressional districts.

Onondaga County is the only local county to remain entirely within one district: the new 22nd. Oneida, Madison, Oswego, Cortland, Cayuga and Tompkins Counties are all split, with half being put into two different districts each. In some cases, they’re paired with counties not often considered Central New York.

Joining Onondaga County in the 22nd District are parts of Madison, Cortland, Cayuga, Tompkins and Seneca Counties. It will include the Cities of Syracuse, Ithaca, Auburn, Geneva and Oneida.

Utica and the southern tip of Oneida County are added to the new 19th Congressional District, which stretches south to the Pennsylvania border and east to Massachusetts.

Rome and the northern half of Oneida County become part of the North Country’s massive 21st District, currently represented by Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. It will also include a portion of Oswego County.

The rest of Oswego and Cayuga Counties will become part of a wonky new 24th District that runs west to Niagara County.