Janet Burman picked by GOP to run for mayor of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Janet Burman has been chosen as the Syracuse City GOP candidate for mayor this November.

Burman was unanimously voted in Thursday night at the Syracuse Republican Designating meeting. She was the former chairwoman of Syracuse’s GOP Committee.

In 2018, she ran for state senator in the 53rd District, but lost to Rachel May.

