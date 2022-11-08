JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has released unofficial results from the 2022 midterm election.

All results are posted below:

Sheriff

  • Peter R. Barnett

Alexandria Bay

  • Village Trustee: Sandra Caputo (R), Cynthia Demo (R)

Village of Antwerp

  • Village Trustee: Dale Davidson (D), Gina M. Taylor (R)

Black River

  • Village Trustee: Bonnie J. Proven (D) or Gary P. McCullouch (R)

Village of Brownville

  • Village Trustee: Amy E. Baker (R), Stephen L. Mott (R)

Cape Vincent

  • Town Council: Timothy D. Maloney (D)

Village of Cape Vincent

  • Village Trustee: David M. Bonney (D), Robert A. Ewing (R)

Village of Carthage

  • Village President: Michael F. Astafan (D)
  • Village Trustee: Rebecca Vary (D), Linda Smith Spencer (D)
  • Village Trustee: Ernest Prievo (D)

Village of West Carthage

  • Village Trustee: Robert J. Peluso (R), Scott J. Sullivan (R)

Chaumont:

  • Village Trustee: James W. Morrow (R), Michael J. Nichols (R)

Village of Deferiet

  • Village Trustee: Stephen Smith (D), Nancy R. Dutton (D)

Village of Dexter

  • Village Trustee: Renee Stano (D), Richard Stevenson (D)

Ellisburg

  • Town Justice: Peter C. Payne (R)

Village of Ellisburg

  • Trustee: Gregory B. Lake (R)

Henderson

  • Town Justice: David A. McCrea (R)

Hounsfield

  • Town Council: Jessica Hart (D)

Sackets Harbor

  • Village Trustee: Mark Pacilio (D), Gregg Townsend (R)

Evans Mills

  • Village Trustee: Jack M. Brand (D), Gregory L. Smith (D)

Lorraine

  • Town Justice: Randy P. Hanson (Law and Order)

Lyme

  • Town Council: Julia E. Gosier (D)

Pamelia:

  • Town Justice: Louis S. Kampnich (R)

Rodman:

  • Town Council: Michael E. Gaylord (R)

Rutland:

  • Town Justice: Karen E. Sheehan (R)

Theresa:

  • Town Council, one-year term: Jamie J. Papin (R)
  • Town Council, three-year term: Kristopher Ryder (R)

Town of Watertown:

  • Town Justice: Matthew J. Porter (R)

Wilna:

  • Village President: Michael F. Astafan
  • Village Trustee: Linda Smith Spencer or Rebecca Vary
  • Village Trustee: Ernest Prievo

Worth:

  • Town Justice: Randy P. Hanson

Official election results are expected to be posted in the coming days on the Jefferson County Board of Elections website.