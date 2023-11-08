ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was an interesting night and morning in Oneida County during the City of Rome mayoral race.

Despite Incumbent Mayor Jacqueline Izzo trying to hang on without her party’s nomination until Wednesday afternoon, she finally conceded and Republican and former Rome Police Department patrolman, Jeffrey Lanigan, will be the new mayor.

“After close review with the Oneida County Board of Elections, I agree that there are not enough absentee ballots to change the results of election night. I have contacted Mr. Lanigan and congratulated him on his victory in the 2023 election,” said Mayor Jacqueline Izzo.

Izzo was also defeated in June in the GOP primary by challenger Jeff Lanigan, however, that didn’t stop her from running on the Conservative Party line with the endorsements of the local Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties.

In August, Izzo announced she had been endorsed for re-election by the Rome City Democratic Committee, even though she was on the Conservative Party line.

Izzo’s endorsement is the first across party lines in a Rome mayoral race in over 40 years.

In August, she stated in a press release that she appreciated the Democrat’s endorsement as they “fully understand the importance of continuing the progress that we started some 7 years ago, that is truly moving Rome forward.”

Serving as mayor since 2016, Izzo is currently in her second four-year term. After seven years, Rome will have a new mayor.