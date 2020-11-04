Joe Biden to speak in Delaware

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (WIVB) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to speak in Delaware at 2:30 p.m.

Watch him speak in the video player above.

