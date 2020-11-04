John Katko leads Dana Balter in race for 24th Congressional District

NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin was following John Katko’s campaign on Tuesday.

Katko is at his home in Camillus watching the results come in. He is hoping for a fourth term as a congressman.

He did say earlier on Tuesday that he didn’t expect to declare victory on Tuesday night.

As of Midnight, Katko had 155,830 votes and Dana Balter had 100,728.

The 24th Congressional District covers the following:

Cayuga County

Onondaga County

Parts of Oswego County

Wayne County

The Towns of Granby, Hannibal, Minetto, Oswego, Palermo, Schroeppel, Scriba and Volney are in this district. It also includes the City of Fulton and the City of Oswego.

Shortly after midnight, John Katko released the following statement:

“The results tonight make clear that Central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election. I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community. “I promised Central New Yorkers I would act as an independent voice in Congress, and work with both Republicans and Democrats to deliver bipartisan results for our region. As our nation and community emerge from this pandemic, we need strong leaders in Congress who are willing to work across party lines. The voters recognize that, and I remain committed to that work. As the outstanding absentee ballots are counted in NY24, it’s clear our campaign has prevailed.” John katko (r) – 24th congressional district

The race back in 2018 felt a lot like the presidential race in 2016. Dana Balter won Onondaga County just like Hillary Clinton did. Balter had a nearly 3,800 vote advantage over John Katko in the county.

But, Republican Incumbent Katko took Cayuga, Wayne and the part of Oswego County that falls in the 24th District. These areas were also won by President Donald Trump in 2016.

Katko won Wayne County by 6,800 votes, which was his biggest win. He won Cayuga County by around 5,700 votes and gained a nearly 5,000 vote advantage in the part of Oswego County in the district.

When you add it all up, Katko beat Balter by about 13,700 votes in 2018 to keep his seat for another term in Congress.