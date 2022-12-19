SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a State Supreme Court Justice ruling in the race for the 50th State Senate District, incumbent Democrat John Mannion has won re-election by a mere ten votes.

Judge Scott DelConte released his decision on Monday afternoon, December 19 following a count, hand recount, and rulings on objected ballots.

John Mannion tells NewsChannel 9 that he is declaring victory and congratulates his challenger, Rebecca Shiroff.

Several votes for both Mannion and Shiroff were ultimately thrown out, but because Mannion was ahead by more, his final margin of victory was ten.

John Mannion’s campaign released a statement late Monday, declaring victory after the judge’s ruling:

“With no more votes left to count this race is over and I’m honored to have been re-elected to represent in the New York State Senate, the place that my family and I have lived in and loved our entire lives. I am grateful for the support and confidence in my leadership from everyone who participated in this election in Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

“Voters should have total confidence in the outcome which upholds the principles of fair elections that are the cornerstone of this country.

“We have moved methodically through all the steps and procedures for an election this close with complete transparency and a literal seat at the table for all sides. I want to thank all the volunteers and Board of Elections employees who spent many hours and days doing the meticulous work required in a hand recount.

“With the end of the campaign season, it is time to refocus on the serious work that’s required to address the challenges and opportunities we face – and to do it together.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and continue to deliver great things for my constituents and all of Central New York including making Micron a success, having excellent schools, safe communities, a robust economy, a clean environment, reliable energy, and an unwavering support for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.”

Shiroff conceded and wishes Mannion all the best. She released the following statement: